Malavika Mohanan to play female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda in 'Hero'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Vijay Deverakonda would be teaming up with director Anand Annamalai, the dialogue writer of Kaakka Muttai, for a sports musical titled 'Hero'. Vijay, who is said to be playing a professional biker in the film, has apparently been prepping for the role.

Now, we hear that Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in Tamil in Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed to play the female lead opposite Vijay in the film. Malavika, who rose to fame with her debut Hindi film, Beyond The Clouds, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Majid Majid, happens to be the daughter of renowned cinematographer KU Mohanan.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is expected to get a release in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for two projects simultaneously, namely, Dear Comrade with Rashmikka Mandanna and an untitled romantic film directed by Kranthi Madhav. Post the completion of these two films, the actor is expected to join the sets of Hero.