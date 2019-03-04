Home Entertainment Kannada

Man of the moment Jayatheertha to launch Sanchith Sanjeev

Jayatheertha is treading with caution as he is preparing to launch Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeev on the big screen.

Sudeep

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seems like the success of 'Bell Bottom' has put back Jayatheertha on the hot seat. The film, starring Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya, has been appreciated by the audience and is currently doing well at the box office. 

The latest news is that a handful of actors, especially newcomers and production houses, are keen to work under his direction. However, Jayatheertha is treading with caution as he is preparing to launch Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeev on the big screen. Sudeep is said to be producing the film under his home banner. 

Sanchith, who has done a two-year filmmaking, acting and cinematography course at New York Film Academy, is now undergoing short-term training in Mumbai. In an earlier report in CE, Sanchith had mentioned that his first project is likely to go on floors sometime in June. Now, it looks like the project is taking shape with Jayatheertha coming in the picture.

“A few rounds of discussions have already taken place between Sudeep, Sanchith and director. The script is still being worked on,” our source says. However, an confirmation on this is awaited from the team. Sometime this week, we hear Jayatheertha, Sudeep and Sanchith will come together for another round of discussion. 

