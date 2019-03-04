Rakesh Chaturvedi plays main antagonist in 'Kesari'

By Express News Service

Actor-director Rakesh Chaturvedi is playing the main antagonist opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Kesari'. The veteran performer was last seen in Padman and is known for directing the mystery-thriller film, Bolo Ram. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on 1987 Battle of Saragarhi — wherein 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen.

Talking about Kesari and how he landed the role, Rakesh shared, “I do theatre very regularly with Naseeruddin Shah in his theatre group Motley. Director Anurag Singh and casting director Jogi have seen couple of my performances on stage with Shah. One day, I got a call from Dharma Productions for my screen test. After 6-7 tests, Anurag finalized me for this important character in Kesari.”

On locking horns with Akshay in the film, Rakesh said, “The most remarkable thing was that I had already worked with Akshay in Padman and had an established comfort zone with him. Akshay was so truthful and in the skin of his character that I felt I was indeed conversing with Hawaldar Ishar Singh. This made me react appropriately. And because of my theatre background, the director gave me an opportunity to conduct an intense acting workshop for a month with the cast, which is an experience that will always remain in my heart.”

Rakesh Chaturvedi is a graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD). His acting credits include Parzania, Graveyard Shift, Path, Adrishya and Dhoort.