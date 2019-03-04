Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakesh Chaturvedi plays main antagonist in 'Kesari'

Actor-director Rakesh Chaturvedi is playing the main antagonist opposite Akshay Kumar in Kesari.

Published: 04th March 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Chaturvedi

By Express News Service

Actor-director Rakesh Chaturvedi is playing the main antagonist opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Kesari'. The veteran performer was last seen in Padman and is known for directing the mystery-thriller film, Bolo Ram. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on 1987 Battle of Saragarhi — wherein 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen. 

Talking about Kesari and how he landed the role, Rakesh shared, “I do theatre very regularly with Naseeruddin Shah in his theatre group Motley. Director Anurag Singh and casting director Jogi have seen couple of my performances on stage with Shah. One day, I got a call from Dharma Productions for my screen test. After 6-7 tests, Anurag finalized me for this important character in Kesari.”

On locking horns with Akshay in the film, Rakesh said, “The most remarkable thing was that I had already worked with Akshay in Padman and had an established comfort zone with him. Akshay was so truthful and in the skin of his character that I felt I was indeed conversing with Hawaldar Ishar Singh. This made me react appropriately. And because of my theatre background, the director gave me an opportunity to conduct an intense acting workshop for a month with the cast, which is an experience that will always remain in my heart.”

Rakesh Chaturvedi is a graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD). His acting credits include Parzania, Graveyard Shift, Path, Adrishya and Dhoort.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rakesh Chaturvedi Akshay Kumar Kesari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp