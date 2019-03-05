Rachita Ram to team up with Prajwal Devaraj for PC Shekar's film?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

For a while now, Prajwal Devaraj joining hands with director PC Shekar has been in the offing. The subject of the film, a love story, will bring the actor-director together after Arjuna. According to the latest developments, the makers have approached Rachita Ram to play the female lead.

A few rounds of discussions have taken place between the heroine and the director. Shekhar wants to zero-in on her to play the lead as he feels that she fits the bill for the love story that is set against the backdrop of a slum. Prajwal is said to play a ‘tough’ character.

Rachita, who was seen Shekhar’s previous work liked the way he handles the story and women characters. Having liked the story she has been offered, the actor is keen to take up the role in the yet-to-be-titled film. Now, it is a matter of time before which she signs on the dotted line.

The project, which is likely to start from April, will be a film with a fresh pairing.

While Prajwal has a handful of projects, including Inspector Vikram, Gentleman and Arjun Gowda, Rachita is currently shooting for Shivarajkumar-starrer directed by P Vasu. She will be taking part in the last schedule from March 12.

The actor, who has taken up her first women-centric project April, is also likely to start shoot for Shekhar’s film sometime next month. However, this has to be officially confirmed by the director and the production house.

On the technical front, Shekhar has roped in Arjun Janya to score music and Vaidyas the cameraman.