Shivarajkumar-Harsha combo is back for their third collaboration 'My Name is Anji'​

The final version of the film’s screenplay is being worked on even as Harsha is prepping to helm another project for Shivarajkumar.

Kannada actor Shivarajkumar

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Shivarajkumar and director Harsha have always managed to lighten the silver screen. Cases in point: Bhajarangi and Vajrakaya. Now, the duo will once again collaborate for My Name is Anji.

This hatrick combination is a commercial entertainer that will be produced by Jayanna and Bogendra under Jayanna Films. The title was registered by Harsha in 2016.  Interestingly, this is the fourth time that the producer and actor duo are coming together for a film. Their previous works include  Yogi G Raj’s Bangara S/o of Bangarada Manusha; Narthan’s debut directorial Mufti; Rustum helmed by Ravi Varma, which is currently in the post- production stage; and now My Name is Anji which is touted to be a big-budget film. 

An agreement came to be on Shivaratri, and the team also went ahead and fixed the muhurath for June. The director, who is ready with the script, has narrated the story to Shivanna. The final version of the film’s screenplay is being worked on even as he is prepping to helm another project for his favourite hero. While more details are awaited, we hear that the director is working on Shivanna’s look, which promises to be a high tempo one.

