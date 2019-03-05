Home Entertainment Kannada

'Udhgarsha' trailer in four languages to be released by Darshan today

Udhgarsha is likely to hit theatres soon. Jack Manju has taken up the film’s distribution.

A still from 'Udhgarsha'.

By Express News Service

Looks like Sunil Kumar Desai’s multilingual film Udhgarsha is turning out to be a starry affair. The suspense-thriller made in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam will have Sudeep’s voice, and will see Yajamana hero Darshan releasing the trailer in all the four languages today.

The film, produced by Devaraj R, comprises a multi-star cast with actors coming from different languages. Thakur Anoop Singh, who has been featured as a villain in many films, will be playing a hero, along with Kishore, Sai Dhanshika, Tanya Hope, Kabir Duhan Singh, Prabhakar of Baahubali fame and Harshika Poonacha.

Udhgarsha is likely to hit theatres soon. Jack Manju has taken up the film’s distribution. The film has Bollywood music director Sanjoy Chowdhury doing the compositions, while the cinematography is by P Rajan. 

