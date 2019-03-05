Unconventional love story in the making by 'Natchirami' director Mansore

By Express News Service

Director Mansore and writer TK Dayanand are set to team up for a modern-day tale on romance. Director of 'Nathicharami', Mansore, along with writer TK Dayanand of 'Bell Bottom' fame are collaborating for a film. Interestingly, it is the first time that this commercial subject is being picked by the award-winning director.

Dayanand has worked on an unconventional contemporary love story, for which he spoke to at least 45 young girls on their opinion on ‘love in the modern world.’ Mansore, who wants to try out a diverse range of subjects says, “In fact, back in 2009, when I started off, I had a story that was on the lines of Rang De Basanti. However, due to a budget constraint, it got shelved. I didn’t think anyone would invest so much on a newcomer. Which is why I picked up 'Harivu'. Now, I have decided to take up a commercial film. Dayanand and I have been friends for a long time, and we have been discussing various scripts over the past few years. The film will also have Veeru Mallanna taking charge of the production design, “ he says.

The team is now looking for fresh faces to play the leads after which an official announcement will be made. Dayanand says that Mansore and he are on the same page and that this particular subject which they are taking up will probably be an untold love story in all the South Indian languages. “The whole perspective of love might change with this film,” Dayanand says.