Asha Bhat to make Bollywood debut with 'Junglee'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The first Indian to win the Miss Supranational pageant, Asha Bhat from namma Karnataka, is now making baby steps into the glamour world. Having joined the bandwagon of model-turned heroines, she describes her tinsel town entry as: “Bhadravati to Bollywood, via Hollywood.”

Asha will make her debut in Hindi with 'Junglee', in which she is paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal. The film, produced by Junglee Pictures, will have a western connect as the action-thriller is directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell.

Having walked the ramp, she now gearing to test the waters on silver screen. She admits that it was a collective thought of the family, including her parents and sister. “I carried on with my beauty pageant and at the same time did auditions and TV commercials. That’s when my family felt that, me being a dancer, singer, and having some background in theatre, I should try films,” she says, adding that when this acting opportunity came her way, she honed her skills for it. “I started taking coaching and working on martial arts and dancing. One fine day, I was called for auditions and got selected,” recalls Asha, whose is doubly excited to be launched by the Hollywood director Chuck Russell.

“He has launched the likes of Cameron Diaz and Dwayne Johnson, who is famously called The Rock. He directed the film, The Mask, which was an Oscar nominee. I am blessed to be part of a film like this, I hadn’t imagined this even in my wildest dreams. Additionally, the makers have produced films like Raazi, Bareilly Ki Barfi and national award winning film Talvar. This is the best start I could have got. Vidyut has been amazing co-star, with a lot of patience. It’s been a great experience,” she says.

Hailing from Shivamogga, Asha’s childhood was all about academics and cultural activities. “My parents never forced me into it, and encouraged me to take up only what I was passionate about. But I am the kind of person who goes with the flow, and gives 100 per cent to the work I’m given,” she says.

Being part of the NCC, attending debates and performing on stage gave Asha confidence early on. Though she claims that offers have been pouring, she is awaiting the release of Junglee.“I want to concentrate on Junglee as this is my first baby. I was waiting for this day since 2017. Getting into Boolywood without a Godfather has not been easy for me. It was a new place altogether, and making a name here has been quite tough. I want my work to do the talking,” she says.

The Karnataka hudugi hopes to make the state proud in Bollywood. “When I won the pageant, I had signed a contract, post which I moved to Mumbai. Which is why I didn’t get many offers from Kannada. There’s an emotional attachment to my land,” she concludes.