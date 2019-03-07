For me, acting is therapeutic: Raghavendra Rajkumar

By Express News Service

Raghavendra Rajkumar has a special connection with Ammana Mane. And rightly so, considering his last film — Pakkadamane Hudugi — on silver screen was 15 years ago. Having taken a break to sort out health issues, Raganna was convinced that the industry might have forgotten him completely as an actor.

“I was not in a position to take up films after my a stroke left one side of my body paralysed. In fact, at that point, I had thought that it was the end of my career. But there was light at the end of the tunnel after all,” he says, referring to his offer in Ammana Mane by through director Nikhil Manju.

Facing the camera once again is proving to be therapeutic for the actor who says, “I consider it as therapy. For about 20 days, I had forgotten that I was a patient. There was a complete change in my daily routine - getting the makeup done, prepping for the camera and working with a team of 100 people. I felt I had some sort of responsibility. I wanted to work with sincerity,” says Raganna, who adds that his support system, including his wife and children, were was happy to see him back at work. “They felt it was a win over my stroke, and that I emerged as a champ. Now, to the films that will follow, credit will go to this comeback film,” he adds. Incidentally, he started his second innings in cinema on his birthday.

In his own words, Raganna says he got tagged to the title Ammana Mane because he was able to serve his mother Parvathamma Rajkumar the most, during her last days. “Though I was unwell myself, I left aside my health issues to take care of her. A few scenes from Ammana Mane connect to Amma’s last days. I was able to bring alive the character with ease because I had already experienced a similar situation in real life.”

Despite his limitations, Raganna hopes to take up a role that will explore the field of education. “A child can die without food, but not without education. It is a right. And I want to be part of a film which will allow me to explore this issue,” he says.