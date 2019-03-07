'Madve' makes for an interesting debut for Aarohi Gowda

By Express News Service

It is a hatke debut for Aarohi Gowda, who chose to take up an off-beat topic as her first film, Madve. The film that did the festival rounds, finally hits the theatres this week. Directed by Hindu Krishna, the film traces the marriage culture of the 1950’s and has her playing the female lead.

“For me it was all about facing the camera, and I didn’t ponder upon whether I was starting with a commercial project or otherwise. The only agenda was the story should be good,” says this newbie, adding, “This film was more of a challenge to prove my talent to my father, who was against me for getting into acting. I hope to make him proud and not taken a wrong decision.”

Twenty-three-year-old Aarohi says the shooting for Madve took place two years ago,. “Having gone through every ritual of marriage on screen, in my opinion, this custom is interesting, and the most tedious task for anyone who would have experienced them. I guess not even half of what the wedding rituals which existed in villages during that period is in practice now,” she says. Madve,produced by Paramesh and Pushpa under Maata Pithru Entertainments, has cinematography by Amar Nag and music by Prashanth Aradhyaa.

Aarohi, who is looking forward to see herself on silver screen, has already shot for her second project, Alexandar, for which she associates again with Hindu Krishna