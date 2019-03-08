Home Entertainment Kannada

'KGF' success has boosted morale of Kannada film industry: Yash

Kannada actor Yash said the success of 'KGF' has made people take Sandalwood industry seriously.

Published: 08th March 2019 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

KGF

A still from Yash-starrer 'KGF - Chapter 1'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Yash believes the phenomenal success of "KGF: Chapter 1", which struck gold at the box office and won over audiences across languages, has given the Kannada movie industry a platform to dream big and make films without inhibitions.

Prashant Neel-directed "KGF" is the first Kannada film to breach into the Rs 200 crore club worldwide.

The film was dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. It did exceptionally well in all languages.

"The success of 'KGF' means a lot to the Kannada industry, especially to a lot of our talented technicians who don't get the due they deserve. This success has boosted the morale of Kannada industry. It has justified the talent of Prashant Neel," Yash told IANS in an interview.

He said the success of "KGF" has made people take Kannada industry "seriously".

"The perception about Kannada industry has changed. People across industries are now taking us seriously. A lot of our talented technicians have been looking for a platform and 'KGF' has provided them that pedestal. This success means a lot to all the untapped talent of our industry," he said.

Yash still sounds grounded, in spite of delivering one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. He said he doesn't like to dwell upon success or failure for too long.

"If you dwell upon success or failure for too long, you can't move ahead and achieve what you want. I'm glad 'KGF' turned out to be a blockbuster, but honestly the process of making the film excited me more than the result. As an actor, this success would help me take bigger steps," he explained.

It has been over three months since the release of "KGF" and it is all set for its television premiere on Sony Max on March 9.

Yash is eagerly looking forward to the TV premiere. He says as much as people enjoy watching movies in cinemas and on streaming platforms, the reach of television is still unprecedented.

"Given the population of our country and considering how many people actually show up in cinemas to watch a film, I believe the reach of television is still phenomenal and is a big deal. A lot of people who watch a film in theatre would like to revisit it on TV with their entire family and that's why television premieres are important," he said.

Yash is gearing up to commence shooting for "KGF: Chapter 2" from April. He says it will be "bigger" and "better" than the first part.

"When we made 'KGF: Chapter 1', we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We have reserved the best for chapter 2," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yash KGF Kannada film industry KGF Chapter 1 Sandalwood film industry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp