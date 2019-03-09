Home Entertainment Kannada

'Dear Comrade' starring Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika to release in four languages

The film which marks the directorial debut of Bharat Kamma will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam in May. 

Published: 09th March 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to reach the all South Indian audience through their own language with his upcoming romantic drama, Dear Comrade. The film which marks the directorial debut of Bharat Kamma will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam in May. ​

Vijay, who has become a household name and a bankable star in Telugu cinema with blockbusters like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Taxiwaala, made his Tamil debut last year with the political thriller, NOTA. Despite the underwhelming performance of the film at the box office, the performance of Vijay was lauded by the critics. 

“Keeping in mind the growing popularity of Vijay and Rashmika across South India, the makers have thought it would be great to release Dear Comrade in all the four South Indian languages. They also believe that the film’s storyline has universal appeal. 

