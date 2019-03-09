It’s exam fever for Sreeleela and team 'Bharaate'

By Express News Service

It’s March and the season of exams. And the exam fever has hit a few actors, who, instead of facing the camera have got their noses in their books. One among them is Sreeleela, the heroine of Bharaate, who has moved everything else to the backburner to prepare for her exams.

This has pushed the film’s shoot by almost 60 days. A member from the production house reveals that although Sreeleela has just 11 days of shoot left, her presence in every scene is vital and has combination scenes with other actors. “She has exams and we have no choice but to wait,” the team member says.

Meanwhile, director Chethan Kumar is getting ready to shoot the climax portions from Monday in Bengaluru, with lead hero Sriimurali for stunt choreographered by Ravi Varma.

In addition to the lead actors, the makers have managed to bring in three brothers Saikumar, Ravi Shankar and Ayyappa Sharma together, along with Tara, Rangayanna Raghu in the ensemble cast. With Arjun Janya’s music and cinematography by Giresh Gowda, Bharaate marks the debut of producer Supreeth.