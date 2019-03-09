Manoranjan’s ‘brush’ with an artist

By Express News Service

Manoranjan has completed two schedules for his upcoming film 'Prarambha'. With the tagline ‘Love life begins’, the film marks the directorial debut of Manu Kalyadi, who has also written the script. The actor, as Manthan, is said to play the role of an artist.

With two shades to his character, the makers shared one of his look. Manoranjan, who picked the film for its unique script, has Keerti Kalakeri making her acting debut.

With just another schedule pending, the team is simultaneously planning an audio launch in a month’s time. The film, made under the banner Jenusri Thanusha Productions, has Prajwal Pai composing the music and Suresh Babu wielding the camera.