'Singha' wraps shoot with a song sequence in Malaysia

By Express News Service

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Aditi Prabhudeva have got into a dream sequence, for their upcoming film Singha directed by Vijay Kiran. The lead artist, along with the crew are in Malaysia shooting for the song sequence. CE got hold of a few pictures from the film’s sets, which has the actors in glam avatars. The mass action drama that features Chiranjeevi as a ruffian, has Aditi playing a village girl.

With this track, the makers wrap shoot for the film today. Touted to be a commercial entertainer, this is producer Uday K Metha eighth outing that also features Ravi Shankar as antagonist and Tara in the role of the mother to the hero.

The makers have brought in Ravi Varma to choreograph the film’s stunts that has music scored by Dharma Vish and camerawork by Kiran Hampapura.