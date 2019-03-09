Upendra and Sriimurali to grace 100-day event of 'Ayogya'

By Express News Service

Film Ayogya, starring Satish Ninasam, Rachita Ram and Ravi Shankar playing the antagonists role, marked the directorial debut of Mahesh Kumar and was declared as one of the popular films of 2018.

To mark the 100-day occasion, the production house has invited actors Upendra and Sriimurali to grace the event, which will be held on Sunday as a public event.

The film, made under the banner of Crystal Park Cinemas, is produced by TR Chandrashekar. The film is set against a village backdrop and was a box office success with one particular song Yenammi Yenammi, with music scored by Arjun Janya, continuing to rule the musical charts.