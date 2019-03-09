Home Entertainment Kannada

Women rule the roost in 'Pailwaan'

Terming the experience as the ‘best one so far’, Aakanksha shared her experience in a video that was put up on social media on Women’s Day. 

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Krishna has completed shooting for Pailwaan that features Sudeep and Aakanksha Singh in the lead. Terming the experience as the ‘best one so far’, Aakanksha shared her experience in a video that was put up on social media on Women’s Day. Meanwhile, the makers have also revealed the first few stills of Aakanksha from Pailwaan will see her in two shades. ​

“The film is directed by a woman--Swapna Krishna and I am the heroine. More power to women,” she says, adding that they started shooting last May and for almost nine months, she was the only girl on the sets.

“Since Swapna Ma’am was always a call I never felt I am alone on the sets. It’s was because I had such kind of people around me, who never made me left out and in fact, gave me confidence,” she says.

While she doesn’t get into the details of the character, she says that the role she plays in Pailwaan is not a regular one. “My character is given adequate weightage. The director has placed me very well and it enables to showcase my acting talent. I am very fortunate that Krishna wrote something like this, something that can analysed when the film release,” she tells us.

The film has more than a couple of actors making their Kannada debut, including Suniel Shetty and Sushant Singh in a pivotal role, along with Kabir Duhan Singh, Sharath Lohithashwa as part of the cast. 

Film made under RRR Motion Pictures, Pailwaan is slated for a summer release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi,  Punjabi, Marathi, Bhojpuri and Bengali.

