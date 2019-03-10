Home Entertainment Kannada

Supari suspicion: Four arrested for plotting to murder actor

There were reports on channels stating that the leading actor who was targeted was KGF actor Yash.

Published: 10th March 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Yash walks out after addressing the media in Bengaluru on Saturday | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Friday night arrested a gang of four men on suspicion of hatching a plot to murder a prominent sandalwood actor. However, police claimed that there was no such case and that the gang was nabbed in a robbery case. There were reports on channels stating that the leading actor who was targeted was KGF actor Yash.

However, Additional Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar dismissed the rumours and posted a message to the media stating, “As being reported in certain TV channels, Yash is not the target in the supari case. We can only say that it is related to one prominent personality of Sandalwood.”  

The accused have been identified as Nitesh (29), Nithyanand (32), both residents of Sheshadripuram, Madhusudan (34) of Vijayanagar and Pruthviraj (28), of PG Halli. Based on a tip-off that the gang was attempting a robbery, the police nabbed them after a chase near BDA complex in Sheshadripuram. They seized a few lethal weapons from them, and it was suspected that they could be supari killers. 

A senior police officer said that arrested rowdy Slum Bharath had earlier revealed that some of his associates had taken a contract to finish a Sandalwood actor. Based on his information, a special team swung into action and nabbed the suspects while they were hatching the robbery plot. Four of them were grilled at the custody, after which the police came to the conclusion that there was no one from this gang who had taken a contract to kill.

ALL IN A DAY
*Friday wee hours: Central Crime Branch sleuths nab the gang members at Sheshadripuram, seize weapons
*Saturday 10am- CCB sleuths interrogate all the accused suspecting supari killing of a sandalwood actor
*1.30pm- News flash on TV channels that the suspected target was KGF actor Yash
*3.30pm- CCB rules out supari angle, says accused were nabbed based on information given by Slum Bharath, who misled the investigation officials.
*Around 4pm-Additional commissioner sends a message clarifying that it was not related to Yash, and just that a prominent personality from Sandalwood was involved
*6pm- Yash hurriedly calls for a press meet at a city-based hotel to reveal that his name is being dragged unnecessarily, and there is no threat
*7 pm- Senior police officials confirm to the media that 
there was a financial dispute between two producers in Sandalwood and investigation 
was still on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Crime Branch Supari Yash KGF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp