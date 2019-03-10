Sandalwood actor Yash’s name crops up in ‘supari’ plot, police deny he was target

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popular actor Yash, who is riding high on the success of his latest movie KGF-Chapter 1, on Saturday found himself dragged into an alleged hit job plot after the Central Crime Branch police arrested a gang, suspected to be supari killers targeting a Sandalwood actor. Several television channels even reported that it was Yash himself who was the target.

However, by noon, Additional Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar sent out a message to the media saying, “As being reported in certain channels, Yash is not the target in the supari case. We can only say that it is related to one prominent personality in Sandalwood.” ​

Meanwhile, Yash called for a hurried press conference in the evening to clarify matters. The actor, who looked visibly upset, said his name is being dragged into everything and this was not the first time that his name was used in a ‘supari’ case. “I avoided reacting twice earlier when some TV channels were saying that someone has put out a hit job on me.

But this time, it has gone out of hand with channels airing whatever they want. I want to clarify that I have spoken to the police regarding this and have been clearly told that there is no connection between the arrests and me being a target,” Yash said. He also said there is no threat to his life from anyone and that it is not easy to target him.

Media should not spread rumours: Yash

He requested the media not to spread such rumours as it will unnecessarily create tension in his family. Incidentally, a year ago, Kannada actor Arjun Dev (35) had claimed that a goon was out to kill him at the behest of some unknown people. Dev had alleged that Kashif, a history-sheeter from Islampur, had taken a supari (contract) to eliminate him.

Dev, who lives in Deepanjali Nagar off Mysuru Road, approached the jurisdictional Byatrayanapura police on March 19 and complained about the death threat. He sought police protection, saying Kashif had even done a recce of his house.