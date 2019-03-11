Fourth track from 'Panchatantra' out today

By Express News Service

Beda Hogu Andbutlu, a break-up song from Panchatantra, which will release on Monday evening, will be the fourth song to be out from the film. This particular track, featuring Sonal Monteiro and hero, Vihan, was shot in Goa.

Interestingly, Vasuki Vaibhav has sung this song to lyrics written by Yogaraj Bhat, the director of the film. The music has been scored by V Harikrishna. Produced by Hariprasad Narayan and Hemanth Paradkar, the team will reveal the fifth and final song in a week’s time, before the mega release on March 29.

Apart from the leads, in this romantic drama that talks about the generation gap, the film sees Akshara Gowda in a pivotal role with Rangayana Raghu, Deepak Shetty, and Raja Balawadi as part of the cast.