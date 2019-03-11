Home Entertainment Kannada

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan to release 'S Durga' on YouTube soon

In a statement issued by the director, he said that Netflix is not willing to acquire the film on account of the controversy surrounding it.

By Express News Service

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has announced that he is going to release his controversial film S Durga on YouTube, through his own channel Indie Movie Hub, as discussions with streaming giants like Amazon and Netflix have proved futile.

In a statement issued by the director, he said that Netflix is not willing to acquire the film on account of the controversy surrounding it. On why he didn’t pick Amazon Prime, Sanal said, “They want us to put out the film for free and they offered a revenue share as per their ‘standard rate’, both which are not acceptable to us.”

According to Sanal, YouTube is a much better option because of its better interface and connectivity which would help their film reach more eyes. “We think that independent films and filmmakers need a platform of their own. YouTube would enable us to create our own brand on a decent revenue sharing model,” he explains, adding that if their channel becomes a success, they will be able to produce more films like Oraalppokkam, Ozhivudivasathe Kali, and S Durga.

