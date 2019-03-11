Vijaylakshmi accuses Kannada actor Ravi Prakash of harassment

Home Entertainment Kannada

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Vijaylakshmi, who is in a private hospital due to health complications, approached the City police helpline on Friday alleging that she was being harassed by actor Ram alias Ravi Prakash. However, no case was filed as the actor did not submit a written complaint.

According to the police, Vijaylakshmi complained saying Ravi Prakash had come to meet her in Jayadeva Hospital a few days ago. He gave her Rs 1 lakh as medical aid, since he had sought financial help from the film industry. She alleged that he then started visiting her daily and constantly messaged.

Unable to tolerate the harassment, she informed the police and has now been shifted to another private hospital.

Speaking to TNIE, Ravi Prakash denied her allegations, saying: “I do not know why she called the police. I met a police officer in Puttenahalli on Saturday and explained what happened. I have messages and phone call records showing that I did not speak to Vijayalakshmi at all.”

Who is Ram?

Ram, a resident of Banashankari, starred in a lead role in two Kannada movies—Ramya Chaitra Kaala and Meghave Meghave— 10 years ago. After failing to succeed in the industry, he recently changed his name to Ravi Prakash, after suggestions by a numerologist.

