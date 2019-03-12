Home Entertainment Kannada

'Ide Dina' track from 'Kavaludaari' brings out emotional turmoil 

For his upcoming second   film Kavaludaari, director Hemanth M Rao has decided to release one song every Monday.

Anant Nag

By Express News Service

While the first song, Nigooda, released last week, establishing the tone of the film, and giving out the ‘mystery’ elements, the second song Ide Dina, which released this week, had Sidharth rendering his voice for the track. The music was composed by Charan Raj. 

Picturised on Anant Nag and Rishi, the song focuses on the emotional state of mind. “The first song had modern elements, while this track adds the emotional quotient,” says Hemanth, whose film has Anant Nag playing a retired cop and Rishi donning the role of a traffic cop,” he says. 

The neo-noir thriller will be Puneeth Rajkumar’s first productional venture under the banner PRK Film, and is slated to hit theatres on April 12.  In the cast, Kavaludaari features Roshni Prakash, Suman Ranganathan, Achyuth Kumar, Sidhaartha Maadhyamika and Siri Ravikumar in pivotal roles.

