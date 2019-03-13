Bharaate’s climax brings Sriimurali and nine villains in one frame

By Express News Service

This climax scene for Bharaate will see hero Sriimurali in a face-off against nine villains. And all of them will be in a single frame. This major fight sequence choreographed by Ravi Varma, is currently being shot in Nelamangala.

City Express got hold of a few stills from the sets, which shows the lead actor, along with Saikumar, Ravi Shankar, Ayyappa Sharma, Avinash, Sharath Lohitashwa Raju Waade, Manmohan, Uggram Manju and Deepak, participating in the shoot.

Apart from the actors, the makers have roped in 50 trained pailwaans and body builders. The film directed by Chethan Kumar, has a mega set placed in an open ground, the cost of which is ` 60 lakh. Music for Bharaate, produced by Supreeth, has been scored by Arjun Janya. They are now left to shoot some talkie portions, and will complete it once Sreeleela joins the sets.