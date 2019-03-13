'Manaroopa' revolves around different shades of humans

Home Entertainment Kannada

Shot mostly in the unexplored forests of the Western ghats, the makers have introduced the audience to an exotic destination – Karadi Guhe - deep inside the forest.

A still from the film 'Manaroopa'.

By Express News Service

Debutant Kiran Hegde is all set to launch his first film Manaroopa. A trained communication professional, the newbie has come up with a psychological crime thriller, which revolves around different shades of a human being. Revealing a poster, Kiran explains it is unique theme that is not only contemporary, but also reflects the behaviour of the next generation.

“The poster is aimed at arousing curiosity of movie-goers and kindling their thought process through the elements depicted in the film. The water body in the forest and moonlight reflection is an attempt to convey that forest is a mirror in the movie,” he says.

Shot mostly in the unexplored forests of the Western ghats, the makers have introduced the audience to an exotic destination – Karadi Guhe - deep inside the forest. “We have touched upon the emotional issues millennials face, which is bound to attract the audience. These are challenges are contemporary and relatable,” says Kiran. 

Made under the banner CMCR Movies, the film features Dilip Kumar, Anusha Rao, Nisha BR, Aryan and Shivaprasad. The film has cinematography by Govindaraj and music by Saravanna. The film’s post-production work is complete and will be presented to the Censor Board. “We are planning to release Manaroopa in June,” Kiran says.

