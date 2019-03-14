Aishwarya Upendra, the soul of 'Devaki'

By Express News Service

The first look teaser that was launched on Wednesday features Priyanka Upendra and Aishwarya as mother and daughter, and the story revolves around the latter. It is all in the family for upcoming film, Devaki directed by Lohith H. The film, starring Priyanka Upendra, has her daughter Aishwarya playing a pivotal role and the teaser was launched by her father, Upendra on Wednesday.

City Express gets a glimpse at the first look of Aishwarya, unveiled by Parul Yadav. The real life mother-daughter duo will be portraying the same roles on screen too, and the director revealed that Aishwarya’s character name will be Aaradya, the soul of Devaki. The story revolves around her character. According to Lohith, Aishwarya at her age is very dedicated.

“Her portions were shot more during the night. Though Priyanka was concerned, this little girl didn’t find it difficult to be awake,” says the director, who adds that Aishwarya who looks into the detailing, always has questions about particular scenes. “Going by her acting skills, she has definitely taken cues from her star parents,” Lohith says. The film’s music is scored by Nobin Paul and cinematography is by HC Venu. Devaki is aiming for an midsummer release.