Krithika makes her debut in Mahesh Babu’s directorial

By Express News Service

Director Mahesh Babu has a penchant for introducing new heroines, and yet again has managed to bring in a fresh face in his upcoming film.

The director, who introduced actors like Aindrita Ray, Kriti Kharbanda and Ashika Ranganath, has now selected Krithika. She will be paired opposite a newcomer, Sughosh.

The latter, also being introduced by Mahesh, is a techie-turned-actor, who is making his debut in this yet to be titled project.

Krithika, who has learnt many dance forms, is all set to face the arclights. She also has a close connection with films as her aunt, Ammani is an established name in the Telugu industry. She is an expert in Bharatanatyam and has always been interested in acting. “I auditioned her and felt that she fit the bill. So we brought her on board,” says Mahesh. The project is currently rolling and Krithika will be joining the sets from today. Mahesh has also got music composer Prajwal Pai and cameraman Suryakanth on board.