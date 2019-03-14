Home Entertainment Kannada

'Pogaru' looking for an Independence Day release

With Dhruva Sarja’s last film being Bharjari, the audience and his fans are anxious to know when his next film Pogaru will hit the screen.

Published: 14th March 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Pogaru

By Express News Service

With Dhruva Sarja’s last film being Bharjari, the audience and his fans are anxious to know when his next film Pogaru will hit the screen. According to the latest update,  the film directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by BK Gangadhar is looking for an Independence Day release and the team is working hard to reach the targeted date.

The crew is back from Hyderabad after a hectic schedule at Ramoji City for 35 days. The next schedule is planned to start by this month end.

With Arjun Sarja getting involved in the scripting of Pogaru, the film features a major star cast including Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and also features senior actor Jagapati Babu along with Dhananjay in antagonist roles. Arjun Janya scores the music and Vijay Milton is the cinematographer. 

The first schedule had Dhruva losing 30 kgs, when they shot the school portions along with Ravi Shankar, 
who plays a pivotal role in the film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhruva Sarja Bharjari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp