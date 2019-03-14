'Pogaru' looking for an Independence Day release

By Express News Service

With Dhruva Sarja’s last film being Bharjari, the audience and his fans are anxious to know when his next film Pogaru will hit the screen. According to the latest update, the film directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by BK Gangadhar is looking for an Independence Day release and the team is working hard to reach the targeted date.

The crew is back from Hyderabad after a hectic schedule at Ramoji City for 35 days. The next schedule is planned to start by this month end.

With Arjun Sarja getting involved in the scripting of Pogaru, the film features a major star cast including Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and also features senior actor Jagapati Babu along with Dhananjay in antagonist roles. Arjun Janya scores the music and Vijay Milton is the cinematographer.

The first schedule had Dhruva losing 30 kgs, when they shot the school portions along with Ravi Shankar,

who plays a pivotal role in the film.