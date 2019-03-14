Yash returns to El Dorado

A Sharadhaa By

And it begins’ was the first line of actor Yash’s tweet, about KGF Chapter 2. The film began its journey to the silver screen with a simple muhurath that took place on Wednesday in the presence of the Rocking Star, heroine Srinidhi Shetty, producer Vijay Kiragandur, director Prashanth Neel, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and others.

The actor’s tweet goes on to read, ‘After KGF 1 being loved by u all, CHAPTER 2 is all set to create double the Dhamaka!! Need your love and blessings as always. (sic).

The team, including director Prashanth Neel took to social media to make the announcement and producer Vijay Kiragandur in his tweet mentioned, “Today @ 9:30 with the blessings of god and love and support of all of you, we are starting the shooting of KGF Chapter 2 (sic).”

He also made sure to tag all who were part of KGF Chapter 1 including those who distributed the film in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. City Express spoke with the producer and actor, who told us, how they were thrilled, enthusiastic and ready to be on the sets of KGF Chapter 2.

KGF Chapter 2 will come with more grandeur - Vijay Kiragandur.

“Chapter 2 means double the work and equally twice the enthusiasm in all of us. I feel happy to be part of such a project, which comes with an excellent team.” From the producer’s point of view, the budget may vary and it might go up.

“With KGF Chapter 1 doing stupendously, there is bound to be expectations from Chapter 2 and we should be prepared to fulfill it and for which, I want to bring in the best including the star cast,” mentions Vijay, who adds that there is no changes made in the story and will go as per plan.

“The film, which will take forward the story of the mother, promises more grandeur. The second part will also explore the topic of the gold mine, and unfolds the personality of ‘Rocky Bhai’, the character played by Yash,” he says.

Vijay also hints of roping in a few well-known actors from here and Bollywood, but would want to officially make an announcement only once they close with the agreements. “Now that we have done the muhurath, the additional cast for KGF Chapter 2 will be brought on board soon and we will announce them when we meet the actors face to face and sign the agreements,” he says.

The film’s shoot will begin from next week in and out of Bengaluru and Yash will be joining the shooting sometime in April.

Rocky Bhai to swag at a different level

With KGF Chapter 1 being received so well by the audience, it has only given double strength to the filmmakers to start with Chapter 2, says Yash.

“Of course we are aware that we have a bigger responsibility and are also aware that we have the capacity and the film has potential. With lot of compliments coming in and a lot of support as well, we want to make KGF Chapter 2 a massive hit - El Dorado will be back. Rocky Bhai will be at a different level - in terms of look, attitude and style. It will be a very international look, “ says Yash.