Theatre-only release for re-created version of Olavina Udugore

A Sharadhaa

Express News Service

Even as Kannada cinema viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the re-created version of popular track Olavina Udugore from Ambareesh’s film in Amar, it looks like the wait will only get longer. According to the copyrights, Sangeetha audio company has instructed the team not to promote the song from Amar on social media or digital platforms. The song, featuring Abhishek and Tanya Hope, will only be played in theatres.

Director Nagashekar who was planning to release the songs (scored by Arjun Janya) from the film’s album in the next 10 days, wanted to go ahead with Olavina Udugore. However, abiding by the rules, they have decided to drop this particular track and will start promoting the film’s audio with four other songs from the album.

Amar marks the debut of Abhishek, and is one of the most anticipated films of 2019, with the poster and trailer making the right noises. It has been shot in record number of locations in Karnataka and Switzerland. The romantic drama, set against a racing backdrop, is now in the post-production phase and will be presented to the Censor Board soon. The film, made under Sandesh productions, is likely to hit theatres sometime at the end of April or the first week of May. With ‘Challenging star’ Darshan in a pivotal role in Abhshek’s first film, Amar also features Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna in the cast. This will be Tanya Hope’s second outing after her debut, Yajamana.