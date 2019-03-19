Missing Boy traces journey of Jonathan and inspector Lavakumar

By Express News Service

It looks like fate had written this film Missing Boy, for director Raghuram and actor Gurunandan. “It was in 2003 when Gurunandan was into serials and this film based on a real life incident was aired as a crime story in a three-part series.

It caught the attention of the actor, who was so impressed with the crime story. He picked up the CD from writer Chandra Barkor and was longing to convert it into a film.

His 13-year-long dream will finally get fulfilled with Missing Boy, which will release this week.

“Gurunandan handed the CD to director Sreedhar of Karanji fame, which later came into my lap in 2014. I met Gurunandan at a gym where we discussed our works. I happened to mention the CD. Since we were on the same page, we decided to associate for this project. It was like the script was waiting for Gurunandan and nobody else, “ Raghuram further explains.

The film, produced by Kolla Praveen, explores the real life story of missing boy Jonathan and inspector Lavakumar. Raghuram says it’s a subject that very close to reality, which made it “tough” while presenting it on silverscreen. “When it comes to real-life incidents, there are restriction in screenplay. Moreover, I was in an agreement with the inspector, who insisted that I dont’ deviate the subject,” he says.

Apart from Gurunandan, the cast includes actor heroine Archana Jayakrishnan, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda, along with Mimicry Gopi, Sumitra, Shobhraj, Bhagirathi Bhai Kadam and Krik Keerthi. While the music has been scored by V Harikrishna, the camera work is by Jagadish Wali.