Sharvari and Praanya join 777 Charlie

By Express News Service

Kiranraj, who is making his directorial debut with 777 Charlie, is introducing two new characters to the film. The announcement of will be made today. Starring Rakshit Shetty, along with Sangeetha in the female lead, also has Labradors playing key roles.

The film will now have two child artistes Sharvari and Praanya. “The film is all about innocence ,” says Kiranraj adding, “The child artistes, who come at different phases will make an equal impact in 777 Charlie.

Praanya and Sharvari

Sharvari was part of reality show, Drama Juniors and Praanya, who rose to fame with her dubsmash was selected after auditions. Kiranraj, who has completed 30 per cent of the shoot, is waiting for Raskhit to complete Sanchi’s directorial Avane Srimannaryana to resume shoot. 777 Charlie has music by Nobin Paul and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.