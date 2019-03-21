I prefer to have a laugh and just keep it light: Tanya Hope 

By Express News Service

With Yajamana, Tanya Hope, gets a warm welcome in Sandalwood, who is popularly known as Bassani girl among the audience. In just 3 weeks of her first movie, the actor sees her second release - Udhgarsha, a film directed by Sunil Kumar Desai. In the multistarrer, which sees a simultaneous release in south Indian languages, she gets to shares screen space with Sai Dhanshika, Thakur Anoop Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Shraddha Das among the ensemble cast.

Tanya Hope

In a conversation with City Express, Tanya says Udhgarsha was the second project she signed in Kannada, even before Yajamana. “As this film see its release, I recall the day when the veteran director himself who took time off, came and met me and narrated the script and told me about my character. For a director of that seniority, he still came and spoke to me about his film and my role.

At that point, I decided I should work with this director and didn’t think twice.” She added that she trusted him and believed she was in good hands. “Sunil comes across as a director, who has a conviction and he believes in his work. Nobody can deny the director’s commitment, and you get to learn when you work with such filmmakers,” she says.

Tanya mentions it was a different kind of experience shooting for Udhagarsha, which features events that happen over one night. “I shot most of my portions in Coorg, and it was all in the jungle. On the sets were Dhanshika and Anoop, and we had a lot of fun while shooting the sequences,” she recalls.

The actor is happy to experiment with different genres, and Udhgarsha is her first attempt at a suspense thriller. “I don’t want to restrict myself to any genre, and every film will add something new to my career. I want to able to do as many films as I can and find my place.

At present, I don’t want to let go of any opportunity coming my way,” says Tanya, adding that as an audience, she is a fan of comedy. “It is my favourite genre to watch. If a movie is intense, I get heavily into it. If the ending is sad, I will be in the same mood for the next few days. It affects me so much that it takes time to come out of it. I prefer to have a laugh and just keep it light,” she says.