It took Prathapawan 150 auditions before he landed his debut

It took Prathapawan 150 auditions in six years before he could make his debut with Badri v/s Madhumati.

By Express News Service

It took Prathapawan 150 auditions in six years before he could make his debut with Badri v/s Madhumati. The newcomer, who is now putting his struggles behind him, is  looking forward to seeing himself on the silver screen this week. The film, directed by Shankar Narayan Reddy, not only brings out the tough life of a soldier on war field, but also explores love, friendship and family life of an army person. 

The newbie was trained at Satyanand acting school where stalwarts such as Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu were trained. Speaking to CE, he tells us that he landed in tinsel town to fulfil his mother’s wish. “I basically come from an academically-oriented background -- my father was a lecturer and mother, a teacher. I was working along with my brother in his business.

However, my mother insisted I take up acting, after which I trained at a well-known institute in Visakhapatnam,” says Prathapawan, adding that unfortunately, like every other newbie, he too went through the initial hiccups.

“For five years, I ran from audition to audition and ended up doing over 150 of them. Since I was from Chikkballapur and trained at Satyanand acting school, I tried getting into the Telugu industry. However, whereever I went, I hit a roadblock. Finally, after a long wait, Shankar came up with a good script, and I am happy to make my debut in Kannada,” he says. 

Prathapawan’s film is made with a ` 3.5 crore budget is co-produced along with his friend Dhruvajith and Pradeep GP Jain.Badri..  features Akanksha of RX Suri fame, and has well-known lyricist Jayanth Kaikini penning all the three songs and Elywnn Joshua scoring the music. Shankar Aradhya is handling the cinematography.

