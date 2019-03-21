Home Entertainment Kannada

Roberrt ready for 2020 summer release

Even as Darshan is currently busy shooting for Odeya, the actor is gearing up to start his next project - Roberrt, a film that brings together Tharun Sudhir and the Challenging star.

Published: 21st March 2019

Roberrt

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Even as Darshan is currently busy shooting for Odeya, the actor is gearing up to start his next project - Roberrt, a film that brings together Tharun Sudhir and the Challenging star. The director, who will start rolling with the project from April 19 onwards, has already fixed the film’s release date. Roberrt is likely to hit the screens in the summer of 2020. 

At present, Tharun is working on finalising the cast. The director, who created a buzz with the film’s title and poster, is trying to play around with Darshan costumes and look. A photo shoot has been planned after Ugadi ahead of the film going on floors.

The first schedule will be a 45-day stretch, which will start from Bengaluru, and will also be shot at Chennai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Roberrt, made under Umapathy Films has brought on board not one, but two dialogue writers - Chandramouli and  Rajshekar K L. The makers have finalised cinematographer Sudhakar Jain, art director Mohan B Kere and editor KM Prakash. The music director is yet to be finalised.

Roberrt

