21 Kannadigas residing in UK come together for Londonalli Lambodhara

By Express News Service

Raj Surya’s directorial debut has an interesting title - Londonalli Lambodhara. Reason, not one, but 21 non resident Kannadigas residing in UK, are investing in the film. And Santhosh, who brought these investors together plays the lead along with Shruti Prakash, of Bigg Boss fame making her tinsel town entry with this film. The director, who has previously been associated with directors Sadhu Kokila and Suni, for 6 years, will see this movie to be his first.

Londonalli Lambodhara, according to him, is a family entertainer, which he says he has presented in a humourous way.

“This is a film about those who leave their country only hoping that they will return one day. Eventually, how they lead their lives abroad and the circumstances they face becomes the crux of my film, which is layered with elements of love and suspense,” says Raj Surya, who had a list of scripts and decided to pick this subject, owning to the background of the producers.

“Pavan N Iyengar, the music director of the film, connected me with Santhosh, who had got his friends to invest in the film. This also gave an opportunity for the director, to have the film shot in the best locations of London - Since, the actor and producers were from there, it was an obligation for me to shoot in London.

In a way, it helped to locate the best spots in UK for our film,” he says adding, “The film has come out really well.” The cast also includes Sadhu Kokila, Achyuth Kumar, Sampath Raj and Sudha Belawadi. The film has cinematography by Phanidhar Revanu, Raj’s friend who is making his debut with the film.