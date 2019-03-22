Home Entertainment Kannada

21 Kannadigas residing in UK come together for Londonalli Lambodhara

Raj Surya’s directorial debut has an interesting title - Londonalli Lambodhara.

Published: 22nd March 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Raj Surya’s directorial debut has an interesting title - Londonalli Lambodhara. Reason, not one, but 21 non resident Kannadigas residing in UK, are investing in the film. And Santhosh, who brought these investors together plays the lead along with Shruti Prakash, of Bigg Boss fame making her tinsel town entry with this film. The director, who has previously been associated with directors Sadhu Kokila and Suni, for 6 years, will see this movie to be his first.

A still from the film

Londonalli Lambodhara, according to him, is a  family entertainer, which he says he has presented in a humourous way.

“This is a film about those who leave their country only hoping that they will return one day. Eventually, how they lead their lives abroad and the circumstances they face becomes the crux of my film, which is layered with elements of love and suspense,” says Raj Surya, who had a list of scripts and decided to pick this subject, owning to the background of the producers.

“Pavan  N Iyengar, the music director of the film, connected me with Santhosh, who had got his friends to invest in the film. This also gave an opportunity for the director, to have the film shot in the best locations of London - Since, the actor and producers were from there, it was an obligation for me to shoot in London.

In a way, it helped to locate the best spots in UK for our film,” he says adding, “The film has come out really well.” The cast also includes Sadhu Kokila, Achyuth Kumar, Sampath Raj and Sudha Belawadi. The film has cinematography by Phanidhar Revanu, Raj’s friend who is making his debut with the film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Londonalli Lambodhara Raj Surya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmarish for Latin American giants
Video
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Sunrisers Hyderabad's X factor?
Special Olympics 2019: TN athletes get a rousing welcome after winning 26 medals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp