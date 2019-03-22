Home Entertainment Kannada

Ramesh Aravind in and as Shivaji Surathkal

Akash Srivatsa, who is through with thirty per cent of the shooting for his next film has finalised the project’s title as Shivaji Surathkal.

Published: 22nd March 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Aravind

By Express News Service

Akash Srivatsa, who is through with thirty per cent of the shooting for his next film has finalised the project’s title as Shivaji Surathkal. This is the name of the detective, a character played by Ramesh Aravind, which comes with an interesting tagline as Ranagiri Rahasya. “It was a brain cracking session for us to come up with an apt title, for which we went through multiple suggestions. When Ramesh and I were thinking of a unique combination of two names, and finally we combined Shivaji and Surathkal,” says Akash.

With the director announcing the title, he also shares with us the actor’s first look in the film. “Ramesh has two shades in the film, and we have tried to break the regular image of the actor - He is very angry, moody, unpredictable and not nice to people - unlike the usual Ramesh,” he says. His native is Mangaluru, he is based in Mysuru and travels to Madikere to investigate the case. Seventy percent of the shoot is pending and the next schedule will resume from Monday. Radhika Chetan and Arohi Narayan will also join the sets,” he says.

The script is written by Akash and Abhishek. The director reveals that Ramesh is pushing them in the right direction with an unique idea that promises to be a one-of-its-kind film. The director hopes to make Shivaji Surathkal, as a franchise and is ready with two more scripts with different cases. “This character has its potential,” says Akash, who is currently on cloud nine.

“Today if I am directing this film, it is mainly out of the confidence the actor has in us. Every time, we sit down for talks, the script has only got better,” director tells CE.Produced by Anjanadri Cine Creations, Shivaji Surathkal has Judah Sandy scoring the music with lyrics by Jayanth Kaikini.  Guruprasad M G is the film’s cinematographer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmarish for Latin American giants
Video
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Sunrisers Hyderabad's X factor?
Special Olympics 2019: TN athletes get a rousing welcome after winning 26 medals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp