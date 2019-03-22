Ramesh Aravind in and as Shivaji Surathkal

By Express News Service

Akash Srivatsa, who is through with thirty per cent of the shooting for his next film has finalised the project’s title as Shivaji Surathkal. This is the name of the detective, a character played by Ramesh Aravind, which comes with an interesting tagline as Ranagiri Rahasya. “It was a brain cracking session for us to come up with an apt title, for which we went through multiple suggestions. When Ramesh and I were thinking of a unique combination of two names, and finally we combined Shivaji and Surathkal,” says Akash.

With the director announcing the title, he also shares with us the actor’s first look in the film. “Ramesh has two shades in the film, and we have tried to break the regular image of the actor - He is very angry, moody, unpredictable and not nice to people - unlike the usual Ramesh,” he says. His native is Mangaluru, he is based in Mysuru and travels to Madikere to investigate the case. Seventy percent of the shoot is pending and the next schedule will resume from Monday. Radhika Chetan and Arohi Narayan will also join the sets,” he says.

The script is written by Akash and Abhishek. The director reveals that Ramesh is pushing them in the right direction with an unique idea that promises to be a one-of-its-kind film. The director hopes to make Shivaji Surathkal, as a franchise and is ready with two more scripts with different cases. “This character has its potential,” says Akash, who is currently on cloud nine.

“Today if I am directing this film, it is mainly out of the confidence the actor has in us. Every time, we sit down for talks, the script has only got better,” director tells CE.Produced by Anjanadri Cine Creations, Shivaji Surathkal has Judah Sandy scoring the music with lyrics by Jayanth Kaikini. Guruprasad M G is the film’s cinematographer.