Puneeth Rajkumar spotted on the sets of Ganesh’s 'Geetha'

By Express News Service

When Puneeth Rajkumar met Ganesh, it was nothing but film talk. The Power star, who has resumed shoot for Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathnaa, visited the sets of the latter’s upcoming film, Geetha, which was being shot at Malleswaram. Also joining the discussion was producer Syed Salam along with the team.

The film that marks the directorial debut of Vijay Nagendra has completed 70 per cent of the shoot, with 25 more days to complete the rest. The team plans to complete the talkie portions by April, after which they will be left with a song shoot, which they plan to do by May-end or first week of June.

Geetha, made under the joint venture of Syed Salam and Ganesh’s home banner, Golden Movies, features Shanvi Srivastava, Prayaga Martin, Parvathy Arun. Geetha has the latter two making the Kannada debut. The title revives the legendary actor Shankarnag’s film release in 1981 with a fresh story. It has V Harikrishna scoring the music and Shreesha Kuduvalli as the cameraman.