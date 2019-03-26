Home Entertainment Kannada

Telugu and Hindi remake rights of 'Bell Bottom' sold

Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya-starrer Bell Bottom is all set for a Telugu and Hindi remake.

Published: 26th March 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Bell Bottom'.

A still from 'Bell Bottom'.

By Express News Service

 

Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya-starrer Bell Bottom is all set for a Telugu and Hindi remake. A hilarious family hit, the story of which is written by TK Dayanand and directed by Jayatheertha, is heading towards a 50-day run.

The rights have now been purchased by KN Enterprises at a good price, and it will be made in these two languages. Set in the 1980s, the film’s story revolves around constable Detective Diwakar.

ALSO READ: Bell Bottom’s success calls for a sequel

Bell Bottom unusual strategy in terms of posters and trailers, which worked as an advantage. The film, music of which has been scored by Ajaneesh Loknath, was the first film to have release an audio trailer.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be ascertained as to who will reprise the roles of the various characters in the comedy thriller.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bell Bottom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Video
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp