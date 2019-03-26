Telugu and Hindi remake rights of 'Bell Bottom' sold

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya-starrer Bell Bottom is all set for a Telugu and Hindi remake. A hilarious family hit, the story of which is written by TK Dayanand and directed by Jayatheertha, is heading towards a 50-day run.

The rights have now been purchased by KN Enterprises at a good price, and it will be made in these two languages. Set in the 1980s, the film’s story revolves around constable Detective Diwakar.

ALSO READ: Bell Bottom’s success calls for a sequel

Bell Bottom unusual strategy in terms of posters and trailers, which worked as an advantage. The film, music of which has been scored by Ajaneesh Loknath, was the first film to have release an audio trailer.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be ascertained as to who will reprise the roles of the various characters in the comedy thriller.