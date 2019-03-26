Watch out for Roger Narayan as anti-hero in 'Kaarky'

By Express News Service

When Roger Narayan picks a project, one can always expect the unusual, going by his previous track records. 2019 has begun with a dark psychological thriller as the actor signs on Lokesh Prabhu’s directorial Kaarky.

The bilingual will be a made in Kannada and Tamil and features him in the role of an anti-hero, which is said to be a titular character.

“An interesting script and character is what attracts me to a project. In this case, young director Lokesh’s narration was unique, which is why I grabbed the offer,” says Roger, adding that this is a subject that has ben touched upon in Korean and English films, but not in any Indian language. “The advantage is that this is being done in two languages - Kannada and Tamil, both of which I am familiar with,” he says.

The story — which has three young girls — revolves around the concept of karma. Kaarky, now in the pre-production stage, will go on floors from April 27. Meanwhile, the makers are looking to finalise the rest of the actors, along with the technicians, before they start shooting.