I won’t disappoint my viewers: Shruti Prakash

By Express News Service

Bigg Boss’ contestant and singer, who rose to fame with the reality show, Shruti Prakash, is all set to make her silver screen debut with Raj Surya’s directorial Londonalli Lambodhara. Quite naturally, she is both excited and anxious. “Other than me, all the artistes have watched the film.

Even though I’ve got a feel of the movie from the trailers and songs, the thought of watching myself on big screen this week is both exciting and worrying,” she says.

She further adds that people are “slowly getting to know different facets to her”. “In a way, this will also help me gauge myself. I have tried to give my best, now it all depends on how the film and my work will be received. Of course from my end, I promise to not disappoint,” says the actor, who admits that she plays a very small part in the film, adding that the very title Londonalli Lambodhara suggests that the film is dominated by the hero. “But it’s the content that makes the film interesting,” she signs off.