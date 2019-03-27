Home Entertainment Kannada

I won’t disappoint my viewers: Shruti Prakash

Bigg Boss’ contestant and singer, who rose to fame with the reality show, Shruti Prakash, is all set to make her silver screen debut with Raj Surya’s directorial Londonalli Lambodhara.

Published: 27th March 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Bigg Boss’ contestant and singer, who rose to fame with the reality show, Shruti Prakash, is all set to make her silver screen debut with Raj Surya’s directorial Londonalli Lambodhara. Quite naturally, she is both excited and anxious. “Other than me, all the artistes have watched the film.

Shruti Prakash

Even though I’ve got a feel of the movie from the trailers and songs, the thought of watching myself on big screen this week is both exciting and worrying,” she says. 

She further adds that people are “slowly getting to know different facets to her”. “In a way, this will also help me gauge myself. I have tried to give my best, now it all depends on how the film and my work will be received. Of course from my end, I promise to not disappoint,” says the actor, who admits that she plays a very small part in the film, adding that the very title Londonalli Lambodhara  suggests that the film is dominated by the hero. “But it’s the content that makes the film interesting,” she signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
Video
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp