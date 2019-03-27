Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to release in China and USA

Home Entertainment Kannada

After receiving the biggest ever opening for an Indian film in Taiwan, RSVP Movies’ action-comedy film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is now headed for release in China and USA.

Published: 27th March 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 11:49 AM

After receiving the biggest ever opening for an Indian film in Taiwan, RSVP Movies’ action-comedy film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is now headed for release in China and USA. Set in Mumbai, MKDNH stars debutant Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Jimit Trivedi and Mahesh Manjrekar. The film received the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018 and was released in India on March 21.

Speaking about the international reception of his film, Vasan said, “It has been an overwhelming journey throughout the film. The love and response are humbling. More than anything else it’s touching to know the audience found themselves in the world of Surya. After the global recognition at TIFF, now the film is thrown open to the global markets with the international releases in Taiwan, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, South Africa and Japan amongst others.

The love and response are enriching more than anything else and it is a bestowing experience to get such appreciation.”Headed by Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP Movies delivered one of the biggest hits of 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike. Their upcoming slate includes The Sky Is Pink and Bhangra Paa Le.

