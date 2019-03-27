Radhika Kumaraswamy and Arjun Sarja’s trilingual film set for April release

By Express News Service

Radhika Kumaraswamy’s comeback film Kontract, which also stars Arjun Sarja, will finally hit the theatres. The trilingual film, made in Kannada, Tamil (Iruvar Oppanatham) and Telugu (Iddaru), which went on floors in 2017, has completed shoot.

While the teaser released last week, the film has completed post-production work and will soon be presented to the Censor Board. In addition to directing the film, Sameer has written the story, and has also produced the film.

The upcoming action drama also stars JD Chakravarthy along with Bollywood actor, Faisal Khan, who is making his debut in south. Kontract has Subhash Anand scoring music and Aamir Lal as the film’s cinematographer.