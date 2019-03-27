Steel Paatre Saaman : ROFL with Arvind Kaushik’s next, a satire on life today

By Express News Service

Even as Aravind Kaushik gears up for the release of Shardoola, director’s next is also almost complete. Titled Steel Paatre Saaman, which is touted to be a comedy, the film will take a satirical take on life.

Aravind, who shared the first stills of the movie with CE, says that the film is about happy-go-lucky guys, who are comfortable in their space. “This is a satirical take on life today. It is about youngsters who are confused about choices and peer pressure. Our focus is on how society doesn’t allow them to just be themselves. The three lead characters have been nick named Steel, Paatre and Saaman,” explains Aravind, about the film, which is currently under production.

Produced by Sattvah Media and CVR Cinemas, the film stars fresh faces, including Manojavvam Aatreya, Shravan Aithal, Jayanth P Bellur and Sanjana Burli in lead roles. Having completed 60 per cent of shoot, the makers are planning to release the film’s first look for Ugadi. Steel Paatre Saaman’s music is directed by Arjun Ramu, who has associated with the director in his previous directorial. With camerawork by Manohar Yaplar, the film has Shivraj Mehu as editor.

Further about the comedy drama, consisting of newcomers, Aravind says that they are very active on social media and even have YouTube channels. “Manojavvam is an award-winning child actor. The trio have been good friends and share a good chemistry,” says the director of films such as Nam Areal Ondina, Tughlak, and Huliraaya.