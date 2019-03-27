Home Entertainment Kannada

Steel Paatre Saaman : ROFL with Arvind Kaushik’s next, a satire on life today

Even as Aravind Kaushik gears up for the release of Shardoola, director’s next is also almost complete. 

Published: 27th March 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Jayanth P Bellur, Shravan Aithal, and Manojavvam Aatreya

By Express News Service

Even as Aravind Kaushik gears up for the release of Shardoola, director’s next is also almost complete. Titled Steel Paatre Saaman, which is touted to be a comedy, the film will take a satirical take on life. 
Aravind, who shared the first stills of the movie with CE, says that the film is about happy-go-lucky guys, who are comfortable in their space. “This is a satirical take on life today. It is about youngsters who are confused about choices and peer pressure. Our focus is on how society doesn’t allow them to just be themselves. The three lead characters have been nick named Steel, Paatre and Saaman,” explains Aravind, about the film, which is currently under production. 

Produced by Sattvah Media and CVR Cinemas, the film stars fresh faces, including Manojavvam Aatreya, Shravan Aithal, Jayanth P Bellur and Sanjana Burli in lead roles. Having completed 60 per cent of shoot, the makers are planning to release the film’s first look for Ugadi. Steel Paatre Saaman’s music is directed by Arjun Ramu, who has associated with the director in his previous directorial.  With camerawork by Manohar Yaplar, the film has Shivraj Mehu as editor. 

Further about the comedy drama, consisting of newcomers, Aravind says that they are very active on social media and even have YouTube channels. “Manojavvam is an award-winning  child actor. The trio have been good friends and share a good chemistry,” says the director of films such as Nam Areal Ondina, Tughlak, and Huliraaya. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
Video
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp