Brace for laughter riot as sequel to 'Humble Politician Nograj' in the works

By Express News Service

Humble Politician Nograj will be back in a form of a sequel, announced actor and writer Danish Sait himself. He announced this on his Instagram account: ‘Countrymen: The script for the Sequel is ready Noganna is coming soon.

An anchor, RJ MC, comedian and TV presenter, this is the second time that Danish will be collaborating with Saad, who has also been involved with the writing of the story. Saad has also done the screenplay for the film.

“With the love and appreciation that the first part of the film received across the globe, it was obvious that the film would have a sequel. This was also the first Kannada film to be aired on Amazon. We are not done with the script and currently, we are in the process of finalising the producers,” says Saad.

The first part of Humble.. was a joint venture between Rakshit Shetty, Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah and Hemanth M Rao.

The film also featured Vijay Chendoor, Sumukhi Suresh and Roger Narayan among others. “An announcement about the production house, cast and technicians will be revealed as we finalise them,” the director says.