Dharma Keerthiraj and Kabir Duhan Singh in a face-off

Just as Dharma Keerthiraj’s film, Chanaksha hit the theatres last week, the actor has begun  shooting for his next film titled Khadak.

Actor Dharma Keerthiraj

Just as Dharma Keerthiraj’s film, Chanaksha hit the theatres last week, the actor has begun shooting for his next film titled Khadak. The film had Darshan gracing the muhurath event held on Wednesday, and the team started shooting right after a pooja.

The film, directed by Raja Rathna, has brought on board Anusha Rai in the female lead. She has previously worked in Karshanam, and is paired opposite Keerthiraj. The makers have also brought on board Udhgarsha villain Kabir Duhan Singh in the role of an antagonist.

The latter will be joining the sets from today. The film has Valli and Siddhramaiah partnering as producers for the entertainer, the shooting for which is mostly taking place in and around Bengaluru. Khadak has music by Krupakar and cinematography by Shankar. 

