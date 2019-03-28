Home Entertainment Kannada

It is all about 'Weekend' for director Shringeri Suresh

'Weekend' is Suresh’s fourth feature film, the audio of which was launched on Wednesday.

Published: 28th March 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Weekend'.

A still from 'Weekend'.

By Express News Service

 From work-mode to party-mode. That’s the story of director Shringeri Suresh’s upcoming directorial. The latter, who started his stint in cinema with Shankar Nag’s troupe, brings with him 30 years of experience. He also has worked as co-directors for various projects. Weekend is Suresh’s fourth feature film, the audio of which was launched on Wednesday.

The music has been scored by Manoj. Sharing a few stills from Weekend, Suresh says it features Anant Nag in the role of a government officer, along with newbie Milind and Sanjana Burli in lead roles. “Weekend focuses on techies working in software companies and their lifestyles.

An incident which takes place over a weekend, is the highlight of our story,” says the director. The film now in post-production work and is planning to hit theatres in a couple of months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shringeri Suresh Weekend

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
Video
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp