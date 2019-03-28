It is all about 'Weekend' for director Shringeri Suresh

By Express News Service

From work-mode to party-mode. That’s the story of director Shringeri Suresh’s upcoming directorial. The latter, who started his stint in cinema with Shankar Nag’s troupe, brings with him 30 years of experience. He also has worked as co-directors for various projects. Weekend is Suresh’s fourth feature film, the audio of which was launched on Wednesday.

The music has been scored by Manoj. Sharing a few stills from Weekend, Suresh says it features Anant Nag in the role of a government officer, along with newbie Milind and Sanjana Burli in lead roles. “Weekend focuses on techies working in software companies and their lifestyles.

An incident which takes place over a weekend, is the highlight of our story,” says the director. The film now in post-production work and is planning to hit theatres in a couple of months.