It’s a risk working with newcomers, but I enjoy it: Yogaraj Bhat

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Panchatantra has put Yogaraj Bhat on a different track. Without letting go of his roots, the director has decided to try out something different from his usual romantic dramas. The pre-release buzz has given him a sense of confidence, says Bhatru, who tells us that the film’s USP is its screenplay. “The race is on par with international standards,” says Yogaraj, adding that the basic story of the film is based on the popular universal tale of a rabbit and tortoise race. “This film comes with a completely new texture and shade. It’s very different from my previous films,” he says.

With racing as the film’s backdrop, the film also highlights the generation gap between millennials and seniors. This film required Bhatru to handle mostly upcoming talents - Vihan, Sonal Monteiro, Akshara Gowda, along with senior actor, Rangayana Raghu. “I like making a film with newcomers as it has its own advantages. I believe they always bring in a sense of freshness to the screen.

Mingling with youngsters helped me with new ideas. I always felt that in the process of coaching them, we learn a lot, which shows in our writing. If every director chases stars, there should also be someone who establishes newcomers. After all, yesterday’s newcomers are today’s stars. While stars already have a huge fan base, it’s always a risk working with newcomers. But I’ve enjoyed it,” he says.

Bhatru credits Masti Manju and Kanthappa for the story idea of Panchatantra. “I’ve added the limbs to it,” he says with a laugh. “I’ve brought in my signature style with the lyrics and dialogues. This time, the film is a notch higher than usual. And the audience will notice that,” says Bhatru with an air of confidence.

Much has changed since Bhatru first started out as a director. “However, what I continue to look for when I begin a project are fresh thoughts and technicians. I need variation. Unpredictability brings in a thrill and allows you to think of new ideas. The screen and cameras remain constant. But what changes is what the director is able to bring in,” he says.

However, why has Bhatru slowed down with his films? He attributes this to digitisation and the lack of time. “Everything requires time. And believe it or not, with digitisation, the work has actually multiplied. The number of departments have increased and the process has become longer,” he says. It is said that Panchatantra is releasing at more or less the right time, considering the current political scenario. To this Bhatru replies, “Join the race that starts begins next week. The film will definitely explain all queries,” he signs off.

Bhatru’s Favourite sports

Only few know Bhatru’s interest in sports. While his favourite games include volleyball, cricket and table tennis Bhatru likes any game that give a thrill. “I love watching races that keep you on the edge. I myself play volleyball, cricket and table tennis,” he says.

Producer’s take

Hariprasad Jayann, who calls himself an accidental producer who entered the industry to become a director, is now making his debut as a producer with Panchatantra, along with Hemanth Paradkar, who is also a scriptwriter. “Nobody came forward to produce the film, which had newcomers. We believed in content and director Yogaraj Bhat and decided to produce it.”