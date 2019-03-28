With sensitive subject in hand, Mayuri Kayatri hopes to prove versatility

By Express News Service

Mayuri Kayatri believes in variety and versatility. Which is why, even as she is shooting for the yet-to-be-titled project, helmed by PA Muneshgowda, the actor has already confirmed her next. Interestingly, she will be playing the role of a slum dweller, who is forced to take to prostitution. Nataraj, will be making his directorial debut with this project.

A dialogue writer, he has previously associated with films such as Romeo, Style King, Zoom, Chaddhi Dosth and Orange, and has worked under directors such as Guruprasad and Prashanth Raj. In his first film, he will be associating with Agastaya Creations.

“With the backdrop of a slum, this film will see me essaying the role of a prostitute. I found the role to be interesting, which is why I took it on. I also felt that this role has been crafted well and is as close to reality as possible.

It’s a sensitive subject, but the makers have done research to ensure the facts are in place,” she says, adding that the film will strike an emotional chord. In the film — that will go on floors in April-— Mayuri will star opposite newbiew Ram Chetan. While BJ Bharath will score the music, Santhosh will handle DOP.