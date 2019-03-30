Dasharatha makers face wrath of 'men in black'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Two lawyers have objected to the lines Kari coatu haakor ella case gelodilla... Geddu begorella Harischandra alla written by V Manohar.

A still from 'Dasharatha'.

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the crew of Ananthu v/s Nusrath faces the brunt of having shot the film inside the high court premises without permission, now, the makers of Dasharatha find themselves in a legal tangle over a song.

Two lawyers, Gadi Lingappa and Parashuram, have objected to the lines Kari coatu haakor ella case gelodilla... Geddu begorella Harischandra alla (all those who wear black coats don’t win cases, and people who win cases are not truthful like Harishchandra) written by V Manohar and sung by Gurukiran, Pichalli Srinivas and Dodappa.   

The lawyers want the lines from the song to be removed, before its release. “We have been running around since March 22 to get this issue resolved,” said director MS Ramesh, whose film scheduled for release 
on April 5, is a modern take on the Ramayana. Ravichandran plays the role of a lawyer. 

Ramesh is unwilling to make changes to the song. “It is situation that takes place at an event where a group gets into a discussion on In no way do those lines or the ones that follow – Kyathi ondidre, aa hit and run casu aage hoyethu tussu (if you’re  famous, you can get away with even hit and run cases) – degrade lawyers or the profession,” said Ramesh, adding,

“Even I am aware of the rules and regulations, but don’t understand why we are being targeted. Instead of getting ready for the release, I am spending most of my time in court,” he said.

